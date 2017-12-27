Duck tangled in fishing line rescued on Lake St. Clair

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A duck was rescued Wednesday morning after becoming tangled in fishing line on Lake St. Clair in Chesterfield Township.

Angelo Nichols, a concerned resident, called animal control because he thought the duck had its foot frozen in the ice. Nichols said the duck had been stranded on the ice since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The duck’s feet were entangled in fishing line and was anchored down.

Rescue crews went onto the ice and cut the duck free.

The duck is receiving care and is expected to be released soon.

