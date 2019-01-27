Dueling protests over Drag Queen Story Time in Huntington Woods

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - There were two protests Saturday at the Huntington Woods Library regarding its Drag Queen Story Time, in which drag queens read stories to children.

RELATED: Controversy brews in Huntington Woods over library's Drag Queen Story Time

RELATED: Huntington Woods meeting draws crowd in support of Drag Queen Story Time

The popular program is intended to celebrate individuality. In December, City Commisioner Allison Iverson came out against Drag Queen Story Time.

"I know I'm being characterized as a bigot," Iverson said. "But, I do think we have an obligation to share our opinions."

Since then, opposition groups -- many from out of state -- have chimed in. Protestors arrived for the first event of the year Saturday and were met with counter-protestors.

The woman who lauched the program wasn't fazed. She said there have been waitlists for Drag Queen Story Time and that most opposition groups have come from hate groups from out of state.

Huntington Woods police officers had to separate protestors from Warriors for Christ from the much larger group of supporters who showed up.

There was a heavy police presence, with authorities making sure families, supporters and protestors on both sides were safe.

Watch Priya Mann's full story in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.