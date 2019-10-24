Dundee police asking for help in identifying liquor thief

DUNDEE, Mich. - Police are looking to identify a thief who they said targeted the Dundee Kroger Store two times to steal liquor.

Dundee police said the thief got away with several hundred dollars' worth of liquor on Oct. 12. They said the thief struck again on Oct. 22 and attempted to walk out of the store with a full cart of liquor valued at $441.

On the second attempt the suspect, thief was stopped in the parking lot by security and management personnel but fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundee police Sgt. Randy Sehl at 734/529-3430, ext. 1804, or Officer Ken Maran at 734/529-3430 ext. 1814.

