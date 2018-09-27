Dundee police report break-ins in Golf Ridge subdivision

DUNDEE, Mich. - Dundee police report several breaking and entering of homes that are under construction in the Golf Ridge subdivision.

The break-ins happened early Tuesday morning and police do not have any suspects at this time.

Some of the stolen items include HVAC air conditioning units, furnaces, kitchen cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances.

Police believe the suspects are very organized and could be connected to similar break-ins and thefts in other communities.

The Dundee Police Department is asking for assistance to report any suspicious vehicles or people that were spotted Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the Golf Ridge subdivision.

Call the Dundee Police Department with information at 734-529-3430 ext. 1816.

