Dundee woman, passenger killed when SUV crashes into tree along US 23 in Monroe County

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Dundee woman and her passenger were killed when her SUV crashed into a tree along U.S. 23 in Summerfield Township, police said.

Stephanie L. Sundberg, 33, was driving a maroon 2004 Buick Rainer south on U.S. 23 around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sundberg lost control of the vehicle south of Ida West Road. The SUV went off the roadway and crashed into a tree, deputies said.

Sundberg and Steve P. Luke, 29, of Maumee, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene. Luke was riding in the front seat, police said.

Officials said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

