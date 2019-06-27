DWSD investing $500 million to upgrade Detroit's water, sewer systems

DETROIT - Officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department announced Thursday that they are investing $500 million to upgrade the city's water and sewer systems.

The upgrade is expected to improve service and reduce the number of water main breaks.

For years, Detroit residents dealing with leaky pipes or flooded basements knew they were in for a disaster, but since the bankruptcy, the DWSD has made progress.

When resident Beverly Kimball saw water department crews and contractors Thursday on Fullerton Street, her reflex was to expect bad news.

"Were our rates going to go up?" Kimball said. "Were we going to be charged more for the pipes that had to be dug up on our private property?"

Crews started putting in a new water line and replacing the lead water lines installed 70 years ago with new copper pipes. Kimball didn't know about it until she heard it from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

"As we replace that water line, we're going through and taking the lead lines that are normally the neighbor's responsibility, and we're going through at our cost and putting in new lines, taking the lead lines to your house out," Duggan said.

"Oh yes, it's very much welcome," Kimball said.

After Detroit's bankruptcy, the DWSD received $50 million a year from the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair its own pipes and mains.

The department raised its collections from 77% to 94%, and that brought in $60 million a year.

"I'm pleased and I'm speaking for a group, for the majority, we're very pleased to see they're doing something and Russell Woods is not forgotten," Kimball said.

The five-year effort will get the DWSD to the same place where other water departments are by replacing about 2% of its pipes a year.

If the DWSD needed to replace every pipe in the city, it would take 50 years, officials said.

