Early childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - After serving families for seven years, the early childhood program at Macomb Family Services will close.

The United Way of Southeastern Michigan, where nearly 95 percent of the program's funding comes from, will cut the funds March 31.

Parents who say their children positively benefited from the program are angry and upset after hearing the news.

"I asked if the funds were being diverted to another agency. They said, 'I can't comment on that,'" parent Kathi Wheeler said.

The United Way said it "routinely evaluates its community investments to ensure that we are maximizing our impact to benefit those we serve. Although we no longer fund the early childhood work at Macomb Family Services, the organization remains a funded United Way partner."

Families will be able to access early childhood services via United Way partners in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. See a list of locations here.

