Eastern Market shuffles sheds for Saturday market this weekend

DETROIT - The historic commercial district that's been a staple of Detroit for close to 200 years will be changing their typical format Saturday due to commitments with the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

On Saturday, the market will be presented in sheds 4 and 5. Shed 3 will be closed for the day to stage an event associated with the NAIAS.

Proceeds from the event will be used to winterize Shed 2 and compensate vendors who will have less space than usual or don't attend the market Saturday.

For more news on the NAIAS, download Graham Media Group's North American International Auto show app from iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.