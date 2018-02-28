Eastern Michigan University unveiling mural depicting campus diversity

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A mural depicting diversity at Eastern Michigan University and the surrounding community is being unveiled on the school's campus.

Students and staff are expected to gather Wednesday afternoon in the McKenny Hall Student Lounge to view the Unity Mural.

Political science major Steve Kwasny organized efforts after racist graffiti was left on some buildings on the Ypsilanti campus. Graphic design student Scott Schlueter used ideas received by project organizers to create the project.

More than 200 people participated in the Feb. 11 painting of the mural.

University officials say the mural came together after more than a year of discussion and planning and sends a message about how the campus views itself during times of social challenges and change.

WDIV/AP