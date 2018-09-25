Eastland Center shopping mall to be auctioned off; bidding begins at $500,000

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A struggling shopping mall in Wayne County will now officially be auctioned off in October.

Eastland Center shopping mall will be up for auction during the event beginning at noon on Oct. 9. The bidding -- which begins at $500,000 -- is expected to end during the afternoon of Oct. 11.

Not all of the mall will be auctioned off, however. The former Macy's and Target stores will not be a part of the auction since they are owned by another party.

No one knows the fate of the mall following the auction, but according to local reports, the city of Harper Woods wants to form a partnership with the auction's winner and potentially redevelop the mall site.

The mall has been open since 1957 and currently holds stores and restaurants including Kay Jewelers, GNC, Foot Locker, Starter's Bar & Grill and more.

