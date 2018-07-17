Eastpointe couple pleads for thieves to return 9-week-old puppy taken during robbery

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A Macomb County family said it lost its 9-week-old puppy during a break-in at its home.

"He literally is my everything," Jessica Davis said. "We do everything together."

Davis and Kyle Shawen were at work Sunday afternoon when thieves ransacked their home, taking anything they could get their hands on, including their puppy, Banksy.

"I'm honestly in complete shock that someone would take someone's family pet," Davis said.

Lexi, their 9-year-old Lab-poodle mix, was home with her "baby brother," but now his bed is empty.

"You can tell she kind of got used to him, and now she's been moping for the last day or so," Shawen said.

Thieves took the 9-week-old pitbull-poodle mix right out of his crate.

"He was in his cage with his toys, minding his own business," Shawen said. "They went into his cage, took him and left all his toys and all his belongings."

The Eastpointe couple had Banksy for less than a month.

"He was doing great," Davis said. "He was such a smart dog, being cage-trained. I was like his mom. I'd leave the couch and he'd cry."

Along with the puppy, thieves took multiple laptops, electronic devices and the family's security system. About $5,000 worth of items was stolen, but the couple said they just want Banksy back.

"I'm not worried about any belongings," Shawen said. "We just want the dog back, no questions asked. He means more than you could ever imagine."

