Eastpointe man charged after allegedly attempting to meet young girl for sex

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - An Eastpointe man has been charged with trying to meet a child Friday for sex.

Authorities saw an ad on social media about a man seeking to have sex with young children. Detectives responded and spoke with Daryl Johnson, 23.

Johnson said he wanted to have sex with a young female in exchange for illegal drugs, authorities said. He also listed specific sexual acts and sent nude photos he said were him. Detectives from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit told Johnson they had a young girl and arranged to meet with him.

Johnson arrived at the designated meeting location, where he was arrested in the driveway. Authorities said he had condoms but no drugs.

Johnson was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material and one count of using computers to commit a crime. His bond was set at $100,000 and he is due back in court Feb. 5 for a probable cause conference.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.