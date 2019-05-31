Eastpointe man charged in robbery, fatal shooting over Cartier glasses

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Mario Martinez Buthia in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of Nathan Garrett.

On May 25 at 11:23 p.m. Detroit officers were dispatched to a shooting at a gas station located in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile Road.

The suspect allegedly attempted to take the victim’s Cartier glasses. When the victim resisted Buthia shot him in the abdomen.

Garrett, 18, received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he died from the gunshot wound.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the identification and arrest of Buthia, 20, on Tuesday.

Buthia has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

His arraignment is Friday at 1 p.m. in 36th District Court.

