Eastpointe man charged with stealing packages off resident's porch, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - An Eastpointe man has been charged with stealing packages off a resident's porch, police said.

Dawayne Dashawn Davis, 26, was seen stealing packages off a porch on Willowby Street, according to authorities.

Officers found Davis near the home and took him into custody.

He is charged with larceny between $200 and $1,000 and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail. Davis will be required to wear a GPS tether upon release, officials said.

He is scheduled to return to court May 22.

Authorities said they have not recovered all the stolen property. Anyone who finds power tools in their yard is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

