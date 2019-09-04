Eastpointe man steals from several cars in Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Eastpointe man was arrested after stealing from several vehicles in Rochester Hills and Bloomfield Township, police said.

Kyle Dushay Moton, 23, was seen around 12:45 a.m. Aug. 27 sitting in a car with his lights off in a neighborhood near Maple and Lahser roads in Bloomfield Township, according to authorities.

Moton started to drive away when a police officer approached, but the officer stopped him for an equipment violation, officials said.

Moton admitted to officers that he had taken items from several vehicles in the area, police said.

Officers recovered several stolen items from Moton's car, according to authorities. He was linked to several vehicle break-ins in Bloomfield Township and Rochester Hills, officials said.

Moton was arraigned Aug. 29 and charged with possession of stolen credit cards, receiving and concealing stolen property, larceny of a bike, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Moton is scheduled to return to 48th District Court on Monday.

