Eastpointe police investigate deadly shooting, domestic violence call

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday after receiving a domestic violence call, according to officials.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastpointe police investigate deadly shooting after domestic violence call

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Forest Avenue near Gratiot Avenue, police said.

Neighbors woke up to a heavy police presence after a man was shot and killed in the area. Police are calling it a domestic violence incident.

"I looked out the window and I said, 'Oh, my God ... there's police cars and yellow tape down my driveway,'" said neighbor Diane Rose.

Police received a 911 call about gunshots, which led authorities to the house.

"We responded to find a 56-year-old male deceased," said Eastpointe deputy police chief Eric Keiser.

Neighbors have been struggling to wrap their heads around the violence in their community.

"I've been living here on and off since the '60s -- since '64 -- and I have never seen anything like this before," Rose said.

Detectives spent much of the morning at the house collecting evidence and speaking with neighbors.

"The investigation is fresh and ongoing," Keiser said. "More facts will come out later."

A man and a woman were taken into custody for questioning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.