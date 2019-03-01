Eastpointe police seek 2 alleged credit card thieves with felony warrants

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are looking for two people who have felony warrants out for their arrest.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Deanne Annette Bryant and 47-year-old Norman Casey Hansen are accused of stealing a credit card and writing fraudulent checks in Eastpointe.

Police said the pair allegedly stole checks and a credit card from a friend who was helping them out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 or to message Eastpointe Police and Fire's official Facebook account here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.