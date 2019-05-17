Eastpointe residents eager to help prevent crime after string of break-ins

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Concerned about their community, an overflow crowd packed Eastpointe City Hall on Thursday night wanting to know how to help.

A rash of break-ins, including one where an 80-year-old woman woke up to see a man standing over her, have rattled the community.

“It takes all of us and that’s the key network, network and get to know your neighbors,” Public Safety Director George Rouhib said.

The police department is going to be launching a coordinated neighborhood watch program.

“I love my community I’ve been here over 30 years and I want to keep it safe and I want to get involved,” Henry Papenheim said.

Papenheim was one of the many who signed up to help.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.