EB I-696 reopens after woman killed in crash

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A woman was killed Monday morning in a crash on I-696 in Royal Oak.
The crash happened at about midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-696 at Woodward Avenue.
The freeway was briefly closed.
No other information was made available. It is unclear if alcohol played a factor.
