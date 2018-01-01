EB I-696 reopens after woman killed in crash

A woman was killed on New Year's Eve on eastbound I-696 at Woodward Avenue. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A woman was killed Monday morning in a crash on I-696 in Royal Oak.

The crash happened at about midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-696 at Woodward Avenue.

The freeway was briefly closed.

No other information was made available. It is unclear if alcohol played a factor.

