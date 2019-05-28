EB I-94 reopened at Haggerty after freeway shooting investigation

Michigan State Police has reopened EB I-94 following an investigation into a report of a shooting on the freeway.

According to police, at approximately 1 a.m. a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them hitting their car.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Michigan State Troopers are talking with the driver.

This is the second freeway shooting reported in that area in two days.

