Ecorse neighborhood on edge after shooting

ECORSE, Mich. - Residents of Ecorse were alarmed Saturday after a violent shooting and a panicked man ran through a neighborhood.

Just before 6 a.m., a man was captured on a home's surveillance camera running for his life. Police believe he's a witness to a shooting on 17th Street.

During the investigation, Ecorse police officers walked door-to-door to speak with witnesses and to find that man, who is believed to be a key witness.

Neighbors said the man was frantically knocking on doors on 16th and Hyacinthe streets, near Bunche Elementary-Middle School.

Someone was firing a weapon as the man cut through yards and houses, causing one man to call 911.

After the neighbor called police, he looked outside and found the driver of a car in his front yard who had been shot multiple times. It is unknown if that man survived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ecorse Police Department at 313-381-0900.

