Education Department opens investigation into how MSU handled Nassar sex abuse cases

Education Department opens investigation into how Michigan State University handled Larry Nassar sexual assault cases.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced a new Title IX directed investigation into Michigan State University's (MSU) handling of reports of sexual violence against former employee, Dr. Larry Nassar.

"This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the University's handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar," said Secretary DeVos. "Our Office for Civil Rights team will be in East Lansing shortly where they will join the Federal Student Aid team already on site. FSA is currently performing a Clery Act compliance examination regarding MSU's reporting of crimes committed on campus.

"I appreciated seeing acting President Engler's directive to the entire University to cooperate fully with our—and with all—inquiries into the University's actions. We expect MSU's full and complete disclosure about its actions to protect students from sexual assault.

"The crimes for which Dr. Nassar has been convicted are unimaginable. The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable. My heart goes out to them as they have had to relive their horrific experiences and as they begin the long road to healing. Every student across every campus should know that I am committed to ensuring all students have access to a learning environment free from sexual misconduct and discrimination and that all institutions that fall short will be held accountable for violations of federal law."

