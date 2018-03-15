Elderly man critically hurt in violent crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An elderly man was critically injured Wednesday in a violent crash on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened near Livernois and Tireman avenues.

Police said an 80-year-old man was driving a minivan when he had some sort of medical emergency and hit a white pickup truck. Officials said he also took out several utility poles during the medical episode.

Police said the man might have had a heart attack.

When police arrived after the crash, the man had no vital signs. Medical officials performed CPR and brought him back around, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Two people who were inside the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The intersection of Livernios and Tireman is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

