Woman killed in house fire in Rose Township

The Michigan State Police Arson Unit is investigating after a woman was killed in a house fire in Rose Township.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Margaret Drive in the area of Fish Lake Road and Fenton Road.

Officials say the woman lived at the home with her husband, though he was not home when the fire started.

Due to there not being fire hydrants in the area, fire officials say they had to bring water in on tanker trucks in order to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

