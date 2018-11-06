Election Results for Georgia governor's race of Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams on Nov. 6, 2018

Stacey Abrams was the winner in the Democratic primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race on May 22, 2018.

ATLANTA, GA. - Georgia voters will decide on the state's new governor in a heated battle between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams on Nov. 6, 2018.

Georgia’s online voter database morphed into a last-minute curveball in one of the nation’s hottest governor’s races, with Republican nominee Brian Kemp making a hacking allegation against Democrats just as reporting emerged of a gaping vulnerability in a system that Kemp controls as secretary of state.

Kemp’s office did not detail any nefarious acts by Democrats, offering no evidence for Sunday’s unusual action that effectively means the state’s chief elections officer began a probe of his partisan opposition days before an election.

Polls suggest Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are locked in a tight race that even before Sunday had evolved into a bitter back-and-forth over voting rights and ballot security.

Follow live Georgia election updates below:

