Election Results for Texas US Senate race between Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke on Nov. 6

DALLAS - Texas voters will decide between incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Nov. 6.

Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke probably have bright political futures, perhaps even plausible White House aspirations, regardless of which one wins their high-profile Texas Senate race.

Around Labor Day, when polls showed onetime punk rocker O’Rourke closing in on flipping a Senate seat in the country’s largest Republican-dominated state, speculation abounded that O’Rourke could be a 2020 presidential hopeful.

Political observers have suggested an upset, or even a close loss, could catapult O’Rourke to national prominence, allowing for the same transformation from longshot to national political star that he’d already undergone in his home state.

Follow live Texas U.S. Senate election results updates below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.