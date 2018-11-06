Election Results in Nevada Senate Race: Heller vs. Rosen on Nov. 6, 2018

LAS VEGAS - Battleground races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor will make Nevada voters Tuesday a key decider of power in Congress and the state’s political landscape for a decade.

The critical contests have attracted a buffet of high-profile names to campaign in the state, including President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump, former Attorney General Eric Holder and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — and that’s just in the past two and a half weeks.

Democrats face long odds of taking power in the U.S. Senate. But to do so, they need to pick up two seats, and the one held in Nevada by Republican Dean Heller is considered one of their best bets.

Heller is the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state that Hillary Clinton carried in the last presidential election. He’s moved from opposing Trump and returning his campaign donation to becoming a political ally of the president.

Heller’s opponent is Rep. Jacky Rosen, a first-term Democrat from Las Vegas who has branded Heller as a “rubber stamp” for the president and highlighted his shifting stances on GOP plans to repeal Obama’s health care law. Obama and other high-profile Democrats have stumped for Rosen in Las Vegas, along with the powerful casino workers’ union, Culinary Union Local 226.

Follow live Nevada election results below:

