Election Results in Tennessee Senate race: Blackburn vs. Bredesen on Nov. 6, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Tennessee features a race for governor and a tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Marsha Blackburn, who served 16 years in the U.S. House, and Democrat Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor.

The Senate race is being closely watched nationally as Democrats try to flip the seat in a state with relatively low voter turnout.

Disputes over voter registrations have emerged in Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee. Late last month, the Tennessee Black Voter Project and the NAACP filed a lawsuit in Shelby County Chancery Court over more than 36,000 registrations delivered to the Shelby County Election Commission. Election officials said about 55 percent were invalid because they were incomplete, were duplicates from previously registered voters or had come from convicted felons.

Follow live Tennessee Senate Election results below:

