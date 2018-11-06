Michigan General Election results for Nov. 6, 2018

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 6, 2018 Michigan General Election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on Nov. 6 and 7, and beyond.

Michigan Election resources:

Here are the results pages:

Michigan Governor's race results

Michigan U.S. Senate race results

Michigan Attorney General race results

Michigan Secretary of State race results

Michigan Supreme Court

Results for Proposals 1-3

Local race results by Southeast Michigan county

These county results pages offer specific results pages for southeast Michigan communities:

Michigan U.S. House race results

Michigan State House race results

Michigan State Senate race results

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.