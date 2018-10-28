Candidates hit metro Detroit to drum up support for Election Day

Leading in the polls and with just 10 days to go till Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer spoke to voters in Brownstown.

"He still can't tell the difference between myself and Jennifer Granholm, he looks like he needs to retire," Whitmer said in reference to her Republican opponent, Bill Schuette.

"We're seeing engagement," Whitmer continued. "(We're) keeping (our) foot on the pedal all the way through the end of this election cycle."

The finish line can't come soon enough.

In the past 72 hours, federal authorities arrested a Florida man for allegedly mailing bombs to Democratic leaders and supporters and a gunman killed 11 worshippers at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The tragedy weighed heavily as politicians stumped here at home.

"Today I am pensive," said Rep. Debbie Dingell (Democrat) of MIchigan's 12th District. "How do we pull the country together? We need politicians who will put America first that's what this election is about."

Across the aisle and over in Oakland County, Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, was campaigning for Lena Epstein.

"Michigan is once again a pivotal election state," Pence said. "Pivotal."

Epstein is going up against Democrat Haley Stevens for the 11th Congressional District.

Epstein co-chaired President Trump's Michigan campaign in 2016.

"I am going to ask you one question. Are you ready to do it again?" Epstein said.

