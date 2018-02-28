Detroit Mayor Duggan backs Gretchen Whitmer in her run for Michigan governor

Gretchen Whitmer at the Oakland County Petition Kickoff at the Gerry Kulick Community Center in Ferndale on Oct. 8, 2017.

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her run for governor.

Duggan backed Whitmer as she opened a campaign office in Detroit on Wednesday. Democratic candidates typically need solid voter turnout in the city to do well in statewide elections.

Duggan credits Whitmer, of East Lansing, for helping to expand Medicaid coverage to 660,000 adults and backing a bill to create a public lighting authority in Detroit. He also cites her advocacy for public schools in her 14-year legislative career.

Duggan says he will work to ensure that Detroiters vote in November.

Whitmer is among four main Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including Abdul El-Sayed - who worked as health director in Duggan's administration - and businessmen Shri Thanedar and Bill Cobbs.

I am so grateful to have the support of Mayor Duggan and I know with you on our team we can’t lose. #Detroit #TeamWhitmer #WhitmerIsComing pic.twitter.com/QWR9HhTxam — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 28, 2018

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.