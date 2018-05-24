Michigan gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette's financial disclosure shows assets total $13M

LANSING, Mich. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette has disclosed personal finances that show assets totaling more than $13 million.

The attorney general's statement provided to The Associated Press Thursday shows the value of his houses, retirement income, how much money is in blind trusts and property he inherited in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Schuette also released his latest tax return.

Schuette says investments held in the blind trusts totaled $5.7 million last year. He also owns or partially owns inherited homes and parcels in the Virgin Islands worth nearly $5.4 million.

Schuette reports $767,000 in retirement accounts, $323,000 in checking accounts and homes in Midland and northern Michigan. Rival candidate Brian Calley has criticized Schuette for not voluntarily disclosing his finances. A Schuette spokesman says he had always planned to do so.

