Here are the 2018 Michigan ballot proposal deadlines for elections

The 2018 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 7 and the General Election is Nov. 16.

Here are the deadlines to get proposals on the ballot:

August Election

County and local

Petition-based due May 1

Boards due May 15 at 4 p.m. (county city boards whose legal avenues to put proposals on ballot)

November Election

County and local

Petition-based due July 31

Boards due Aug. 14 by 4 p.m. (county city boards whose legal avenues to put proposals on ballot)

State – November

(All state proposals go on November ballot)

Petition for legislative due May 30 at 5 p.m.

Petition to amend state constitution is July 9 at 5 p.m.

