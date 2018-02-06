Here are the 2018 Michigan ballot proposal deadlines for elections

The 2018 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 7 and the General Election is Nov. 16.
Here are the deadlines to get proposals on the ballot:
August Election
County and local
- Petition-based due May 1
- Boards due May 15 at 4 p.m. (county city boards whose legal avenues to put proposals on ballot)
November Election
County and local
- Petition-based due July 31
- Boards due Aug. 14 by 4 p.m. (county city boards whose legal avenues to put proposals on ballot)
State – November
(All state proposals go on November ballot)
- Petition for legislative due May 30 at 5 p.m.
- Petition to amend state constitution is July 9 at 5 p.m.
