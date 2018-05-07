Michigan Election on May 8, 2018: What to know if you want to vote

Although the big ticket races won't be on the ballot until August, there are still important community issues up for a vote this week in Michigan.

Elections are being held in 66 of Michigan's 83 counties on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The state's Primary Election will be held on August 7.

If you're planning on voting, here's what you need to know:

In what counties are elections being held?

The Michigan Secretary of State has a full breakdown of elections being held by county here.

What time do polls open and close?

The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on my ballot?

Residents may visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at www.Michigan.gov/vote to see their sample ballot.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling place by looking up your voter registration information here.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Must I vote the entire ballot?

You are not required to vote the entire ballot. You may pick and choose the races or ballot questions for which you want to vote. Skipping sections of the ballot does not invalidate your ballot.

Can I use a camera in the polls?

No. The use of video cameras, still cameras and other recording devices are prohibited in the polls when they are open for voting. This includes still cameras and other recording features built into many cell phones. The ban applies to all voters, challengers, poll watchers and election workers. Exceptions are made for credentialed members of the news media though certain restrictions remain.

Where can I find election results?

You can check with your local county clerk's office for official results. Here are links to some in Metro Detroit:

