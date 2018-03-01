Michigan governor's race: Calley's campaign director turns down $150K Flint job

LANSING, Mich. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Calley's campaign director is turning down a $150,000 contract to help with Flint's economic development, saying doing both jobs would be a detriment to Flint and himself.

Matthew Gibb declined the offer in a letter to Mayor Karen Weaver Wednesday, after the city council approved the contract Monday night.

A Flint receivership board appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder could have approved the contract next week, raising questions about the propriety since Calley, the lieutenant governor, is a part of Snyder's administration.

A super PAC aligned with Attorney General Bill Schuette, Calley's rival for governor, accuses the Calley campaign of a "disgraceful scheme to try and use money designated to help Flint to subsidize their campaign director."

Gibb most recently oversaw the Oakland County's economic development team.

