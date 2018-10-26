Obama aims to boost Wisconsin, Michigan Democratic turnout

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on Sept. 7, 2018, in Urbana, Illinois.

MILWAUKEE - Former President Barack Obama has appearances in Wisconsin and Michigan on Friday aimed at boosting turnout to aid Democrats, including black voters.

Low turnout in Milwaukee by African-Americans proved costly for Hillary Clinton in 2016 when she narrowly lost Wisconsin. One analysis found turnout fell nearly 20 points compared to Obama's 2012 run.

It was much the same story in Detroit, and Clinton also lost Michigan.

Obama's Friday appearance at a Milwaukee high school in a majority black neighborhood is aimed at helping Democratic candidates including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Tony Evers, who is challenging Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The former president will be in Michigan later Friday for an event at a Detroit high school.

