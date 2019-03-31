Rep. Seth Moulton still mulling a 2020 bid

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat whom advisers say is inching closer to a 2020 run, said Sunday the future of his young daughter is playing a significant role in his decision to enter the race and that he doesn't "want her growing up in this country the way that it is."

"I knew I couldn't make a decision like this until I understood what it was like to be a father," Moulton told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"I don't want her growing up in this country the way that it is -- with a commander in chief that we fundamentally can't trust. Where women are disrespected. Where she doesn't have the same opportunities that a little boy growing up a the same time would have," he said. "We have a lot of things to fix in this country and if I can be a small part of doing that then that's a compelling reason to run."

Moulton told Tapper that he will make a decision on his potential candidacy "in the next few weeks," saying that it's something he is discussing with his wife, Liz.

Moulton has made clear that he is considering joining the large and growing field of Democrats running for the presidency in 2020. An adviser to the congressman, who requested anonymity to speak frankly, said the Democrat has moved closer to a bid in recent weeks and will decide on running by the end of April. The Massachusetts Democrat has begun reaching out to potential donors who could back a longshot 2020 bid, the source said.

So far this year, Moulton has made trips to South Carolina, North Carolina and New Hampshire, all of which are key states in the upcoming Democratic primary.

