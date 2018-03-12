Snyder confirms special election is Aug. 7 for Michigan's vacated 2nd Senate District seat

DETROIT - The Michigan governor confirmed Monday that special election will be held Aug. 7 for the state's 2nd Senate District seat left vacated by Bert Johnson.

That's also the date of Michigan's 2018 Primary Election. Candidates wishing to be on the Aug. 7 primary ballot must file by April 24, 2018, at 4 p.m. The General Election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.

Johnson submitted his resignation earlier this month after pleading guilty to conspiracy and theft crimes. According a federal indictment, Johnson placed an employee on the payroll to pay off his own personal loan debt. The employee was paid more than $23,000 in taxpayer money.

"Public officials, especially those elected by the people, cannot treat the people’s money as their own," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. "The defendant in this case treated taxpayer money as his own, to repay his personal debt. Such an egregious abuse of power will not be tolerated."

Johnson faces a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Aug. 7.

Michigan Senate District 2

Here's a look at the 2nd Senate District (Credit: Michigan Bureau of Elections):

Wayne County (part)

Detroit city (part)

Beginning at Highland Park City Limits and W. McNichols Rd., west on W. McNichols Rd.

to Linwood, south on Linwood to Calvert, east on Calvert to 14th, south on 14th to Joy Rd., east on Joy Rd. to Lodge Freeway, south on the Lodge Freeway to W. Grand Blvd., west on W. Grand Blvd. to Holden, southeast on Holden to Ferry Park, west on Ferry Park to Lawton, south on Lawton to McGraw, west on McGraw to Roosevelt, south on Roosevelt to W. Edsel Ford Freeway, west on W. Edsel Ford Freeway to Martin, south on Martin to Michigan, northwest on Michigan to Central, south on Central to N.Y.C.R.R., southwest on N.Y.C.R.R. to Springwells (Govin), south on Springwells (Govin) to I-75, east on I-75 to Clark, north on Clark to G.T.W.R.R., northeast on G.T.W.R.R. to W. Warren, east on W. Warren to Rosa Parks Blvd., north on Rosa Parks Blvd. to W. Edsel Ford Freeway, east on W. Edsel Ford Freeway to John R., north on John R. to Highland Park City Limits, east on Highland Park City Limits to Hamtramck City Limits.

Picking up at St. Aubin and the Hamtramck Border, east along the Hamtramck Border to Conant, northwest on Conant to Miller, southeast on Miller to Hamtramck Border, north and west along Hamtramck Border to Conant, northwest on Conant to Carpenter (City Limits), west on Carpenter (City Limits) to Highland Park City Limits, north on Highland Park City Limits to E. McNichols Rd., east on E. McNichols Rd. to Marx, north on Marx to E. Robinwood, east on E. Robinwood to Dequindre, north on Dequindre to E. 7 Mile Rd., east on E. 7 Mile Rd. to Gallagher, south on Gallagher to Grixdale, east on Grixdale to Ryan, north on Ryan to E. Robinwood, west on E. Robinwood to Klinger, north on Klinger to E. 7 Mile Rd., east on E. 7 Mile Rd. to Van Dyke, north on Van Dyke to E. 8 Mile Rd., east on E. 8 Mile Rd. to Kelly, southwest on Kelly to Kingsville, east on Kingsville to Balfour, southwest on Balfour to Casino, east on Casino to Bishop, south on Bishop to Merlin, east on Merlin to King Richard, south on King Richard to Yorkshire, east on Yorkshire to Harper, west on Harper to Whittier, east on Whittier to E. Edsel Ford Freeway, east on E. Edsel Ford Freeway to Kensington, east on Kensington to Harper, west on Harper to Haverhill, west on Haverhill to E. Edsel Ford Freeway, west on E. Edsel Ford Freeway to Norcross, north on Norcross to Wade, west on Wade to Barrett, north on Barrett to Corbett, west on Corbett to Conner, north on Conner to Gratiot, southwest on Gratiot to D.T.R.R., west on D.T.R.R. to Erwin, north on Erwin to Lynch, west on Lynch to Van Dyke, south on Van Dyke to E. Edsel Ford Freeway, west on E. Edsel Ford Freeway to St. Aubin, north on St. Aubin to the Hamtramck Border.

Grosse Pointe city

Grosse Pointe Farms city

Grosse Pointe Park city

Grosse Pointe Woods city

Hamtramck city

Harper Woods city

Highland Park city

Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, a Michigan City city

