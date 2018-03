Snyder expected to endorse Calley in Michigan governor race

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Calley is expected to be officially endorsed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Calley, who has been lieutenant governor alongside Snyder for more than seven years, will host the governor at a campaign event Wednesday in the Detroit suburb of Southfield.

The pending endorsement is no surprise, but it could give Calley a lift among Republican voters. When Calley launched his campaign in November, Snyder touted him as a "wonderful partner" and was the special guest at a Calley campaign fundraiser.

Snyder cannot run a third time because of term limits.

Other Republicans running to succeed Snyder include Attorney General Bill Schuette, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines. Four Democrats are running.

The primary election is in August.

