The 20 candidates who made the 1st 2020 Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who met the polling or fundraising measures required to qualify for the party's first presidential debate later this month.
Here's who's in and who's out:
IN
- Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
- Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
- John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland
- Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
- Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
- Kamala Harris, senator from California
- John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
- Jay Inslee, Washington governor
- Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
- Beto O'Rourke, former congressman from Texas
- Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio
- Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
- Eric Swalwell, congressman from California
- Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
OUT
- Steve Bullock, governor of Montana
- Mike Gravel, former senator from Alaska
- Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida
- Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts
