Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer removes manager over past 'inappropriate behavior'

LANSING, Mich. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has forced her campaign manager to resign after learning he engaged in past "inappropriate behavior" in the workplace.

Keenan Pontoni joined Whitmer's campaign in August, replacing a previous campaign manager.

In a statement Thursday, Whitmer says she received a credible report Wednesday that a number of years ago, Pontoni had "engaged in inappropriate behavior with people in the workplace and for that reason I have asked for and received his resignation effective immediately."

Pontoni previously managed the campaign for Democrat John Ossoff in a special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. He managed Democrat Grethen Driskell's campaign for Michigan's 7th Congressional District. He also has worked in the state House, where he coordinated special projects for Democrats.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.