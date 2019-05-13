Electronics stolen from Southwest Detroit Community School during burglary

DETROIT - Classes were canceled Monday at a school in Southwest Detroit, and not for any of the usual reasons. This time, it was crime.

Someone broke into and burglarized Southwest Detroit Community School, near West Grand and Michigan Avenue.

Police said someone broke into every room inside the school. Crime technicians were seen at the school Monday.

A spokesperson said the school was burglarized and numerous electronic items were stolen.

School is expected to reopen Tuesday.

The spokesperson released this statement:

"The school leadership of Southwest Detroit Community School (4001 29th St.) would like to let the school and community know that on Tuesday, May 13, the school will re-open following a weekend break-in.

All staff and students are asked to report at the normal start time on Tuesday. Families and staff should know that the Detroit Police Department are investigating the incident.

'We are sad to report that over the weekend our school was burglarized and numerous electronic items were stolen. Our building for the most part is intact and we are working today (Monday) to restore the classrooms that were disrupted,' said Kim Pritchett, school leader of Southwest Detroit Community School. 'This is a community school, and we know how important it is for our students, families and staff to feel safe… We are working with the local authorities to make sure that this incident is fully investigated.'

Parents and staff were notified of the incident and any community member with questions and concerns can reach out to Kim Pritchett at 313-782-4469 ext. 105 or via e-mail at Kim.Pritchett@swdcs.org."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.