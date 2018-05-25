Elevated fire danger in Michigan during Memorial Day weekend

The DNR reminds people to be careful when building campfires, burning yard debris, grilling or using fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning residents of elevated fire danger during the Memorial Day weekend.

The DNR reminds people to be careful when building campfires, burning yard debris, grilling or using fireworks to celebrate.

High temperatures are predicted statewide, and while higher humidity and occasional rain showers will help with current elevated fire conditions in some places, not all areas will see rain.

Check your weekend weather here.

“We want everyone to enjoy the weekend, but do take precautions,” said Paul Rogers, DNR fire prevention specialist. "The vast majority of wildfires in Michigan are caused by human activity."

Anyone who plans to burn must go online to michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-2876 to see where burning is allowed. People in the southern Lower Peninsula should check with their local municipalities for burning regulations.

RELATED: Air Quality Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday: Here's what that means

The DNR reminds residents who build campfires to make sure to have a water source and shovel available to extinguish it and to make sure it is completely out before leaving the area.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.