Emergency pothole patching begins on some freeways this morning.

Lane closures on I-696 from I-75 to Woodward run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, look for closures on southbound I-75 from Adams to Crooks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove and Long Lake work will run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



