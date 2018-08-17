Emotions run high at Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur's visitation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff Monday to honor fallen police Officer Fadi Shukur.

Shukur served with the Detroit Police Department for just six months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Detroit police officers attended Shukur's visitation Friday. He is the third Detroit police officer to die in the line of duty in 2018.

Shukur was struck while he and his partner were assisting with crowd control in the 18800 block of West McNichols Road near Stahelin Street in Detroit. Jonathan David Cole, 19, is accused of striking Shukur with his vehicle while Shukur was walking to his scout car. Cole fled the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit police precinct.

"Great guy. Energetic. Always a man of adventure," said Shakur's father. "(He) spent six years in the Navy and all-around wanted to help people. He always did."

Shukur is survived by his wife, Nadeen Maroof Shukur. The couple was married on June 29.

