Employee at Somerset Collection allegedly sexually assaulted by customer

TROY, Mich. - An employee at the Lululemon store inside the Somerset Collection mall in Troy said a customer sexually assaulted her, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Troy police: Employee at Lululemon inside Somerset reports sexual assault by customer

A man allegedly accosted a female employee three times on Dec. 19.

Fans and regulars of the store are in shock.

"It's disgusting," one shopper said. "I was just there the other day. To have something happen so close to home is appalling."

Troy police said the man grinded against the employee on purpose twice.

"She had turned around and he had taken a few steps away," said a Troy police officer. "It was clear to her that he was masturbating."

Employees and customers are afraid he'll assault someone else.

Here's the information on the incident from Troy police:

On December 19 at approximately 2:40 pm, officers were sent to the Lululemon store at Somerset south on report of a possible sexual assault.

A female store employee was approached by a suspect in the store. The suspect reported aggressively pressed his body against the victim two separate times, and grinded his fully erect penis against her buttocks area.

The suspect reportedly then walked a few feet away and with his hand down his pants, appearing to be masturbating.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5’4” to 5’5” tall, wearing a black baseball style hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and had long dreadlocks down his back which were pulled back in the form of a ponytail.

The incident is under investigation.

We need help identifying this suspect in a sexual assault that happened on 12/19 at approximately 2:40 pm at the Lululemon store. This man reportedly rubbed his genitals against the female victim and masturbated in the store. Please call 248.524.3477 with any information. pic.twitter.com/NZ9qlGcyHz — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) January 4, 2019

