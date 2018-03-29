Employee of Michigan company allegedly showed customers fake x-rays to sell hearing aids

An executive and an employee of a southeast Michigan hearing aid provider face a slew of health care fraud accusations possibly dating back to November 2014, officials announced Wednesday.

Rasco Djordjevic, 42, of Troy, and Milija Perkovic, 26, of Bloomfield Township, were charged with health care fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

The indictment alleges that Djordjevic was in charge of Sterling Health Care, Inc. (SHC) since November 2014, and Perkovic was one of several hearing aid salespersons working under his direction. The hearing aid provider has approximately 15 offices throughout southeast Michigan.

Investigators allege that SHC salespersons were encouraged to use several tactics to "close the deal" with customers purchasing hearing aids, sometimes at the expense of medical necessity.

Perkovic is accused of showing customers fake x-rays, and Djordjevic allegedly discouraged salespersons from recommending that customers with wax buildup have the buildup removed before conducting a hearing evaluation.

The indictment also accuses SHC of conspiring to defraud Blue Cross Blue Shield and American Health Benefits. The company would allegedly entice potential customers with offers of free hearing assessments that were nevertheless billed to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The indictment also alleges that Djordjevic and Perkovic misused the identity of at least one Michigan doctor by falsifying her signature.

“Health care fraud negativity impacts relationships between patients and their doctors. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate health care fraud at all levels," said Detroit FBI Agent Timothy R. Slater.

Djordjevic and Perkovic face a maximum health care fraud sentence of 10 years and a fine of $250,000. If convicted of aggravated identity theft, they face a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence.

