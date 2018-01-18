Employees surprise Michigan-based company's CEO with 8,000+ birthday cards

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Employees surprised the CEO of Michigan-based Belfor Property Restorations with more than 8,000 birthday cards Wednesday.

Since 1985, Sheldon Yellen has had written birthday cards to every one of the company's now 7,700 employees.

See a video from the surprise below.

“Since I started working at Belfor in 1996, I have always looked forward to receiving a birthday card from Sheldon,” executive assistant Gail Kennedy said. “It’s an unbelievable tradition for a company of our size. And his cards always include a personalized note or memory we’ve shared, demonstrating how much Sheldon personally cares about every employee. It was a very special moment to be able to do the same for Sheldon.”

Employees, family and friends wrote notes and cards in celebration of Yellen's 60th birthday.

"The Belfor family continues to amaze me and I’m overwhelmed by this incredibly heartfelt gesture,” Yellen said. “People say to me all the time that the customer comes first. But I'll say, 'I'm sorry, but my people come first.' And I truly believe that. To every single one of Belfor's employees, I can’t thank you enough for your birthday wishes and for your tireless, compassionate dedication to our customers. I’m looking forward to reading each and every card."

See more photos and videos from the surprise card delivery, as well as cards employees have received, by looking up the hashtag #BELFORBirthdaySurprise on social media.

