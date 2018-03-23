EPA begins cleanup after lead found in soil at park on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Cleanup efforts are underway at a park on Detroit's east side after lead was discovered in soil.

The contaminated soil was found at Collins Park at 11618 Alpena Avenue while playground equipment was being installed. Workers found blue soil mixed with demolition debris used as fill at the site, and lead contamination was located in a soil pile left from the playground excavation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates the cleanup will take about six weeks. Once the contaminated soil is removed, the city will backfill clean soil and complete park restorations.

