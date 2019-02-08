Erie Township man sentenced for fatal collision that killed two teenage siblings

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 50-year-old Erie Township man was sentenced to a minimum of 11 and 1/2 years in jail Thursday for a fatal collision on the Fourth of July.

According to authorities, 13-year-old Justin Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun were struck by a Ford F-150 that left the edge of a roadway in Bedford Township. Raymond Reyome was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death.

The teens' mother, Barbara White, was brought to tears during the sentencing.

Prosecutors said Reyome admitted to smoking marijuana before the collision. He was sent into a coughing fit, causing the truck to drive off the road.

Justin and Alyssa Haun were killed on impact.

Reyome pleaded no contest to the charges in December. He could be imprisoned for up to 30 years.

